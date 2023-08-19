Twins vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 19
The Minnesota Twins (64-59) and Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (6-5, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA).
Twins vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (6-5, 2.97 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-8, 4.27 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- The Twins' Gray (6-5) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed two hits in six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 2.97 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
- Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.27 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
- Keller has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Keller will try to prolong a 25-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 25 appearances this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
