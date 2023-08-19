Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (64-59) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-8) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 49, or 59.8%, of the 82 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won 15 of its 24 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Minnesota has scored 545 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

