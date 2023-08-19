On Saturday, Royce Lewis (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .340 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Lewis has driven home a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (41.4%), including one multi-run game.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .291 AVG .392 .350 OBP .415 .455 SLG .529 5 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 15/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings