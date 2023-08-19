Wondering who will be on the hill to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Mitch Keller and the Pirates going up against Sonny Gray and the Twins.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for August 19.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Red Sox at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-6) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (10-3) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

BOS: Crawford NYY: Cole 23 (90 IP) Games/IP 25 (156.1 IP) 3.70 ERA 2.76 8.9 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Royals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-8) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Justin Steele (13-3) when the teams face off Saturday.

KC: Singer CHC: Steele 24 (135.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (126 IP) 4.91 ERA 3.21 7.7 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Royals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +155

Marlins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (7-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

MIA: Pérez LAD: Miller 13 (62 IP) Games/IP 14 (75.1 IP) 3.19 ERA 3.70 10.6 K/9 8.4

Diamondbacks at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (8-8) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

ARI: Kelly SD: Darvish 21 (124 IP) Games/IP 22 (127.1 IP) 3.19 ERA 4.24 9.5 K/9 9.3

Brewers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (9-8) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Dane Dunning (9-4) when the teams meet Saturday.

MIL: Peralta TEX: Dunning 23 (128 IP) Games/IP 26 (127.2 IP) 4.01 ERA 3.17 11.0 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 MIL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (3-5) when the teams play Saturday.

PHI: Sanchez WSH: Irvin 11 (58.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (90.2 IP) 3.39 ERA 4.86 8.2 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Nationals

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 WSH Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Rays at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (6-3) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Chase Silseth (4-1) when the clubs face off Saturday.

TB: Glasnow LAA: Silseth 13 (74.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (41.1 IP) 3.01 ERA 3.27 12.4 K/9 10.0

Blue Jays at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (11-6) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (4-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

TOR: Bassitt CIN: Williamson 25 (145.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (81 IP) 3.95 ERA 4.22 8.5 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Reds

TOR Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 10 runs

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (4-4) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Tanner Bibee (9-2) when the teams play on Saturday.

DET: Manning CLE: Bibee 11 (58.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (108.2 IP) 4.45 ERA 2.90 6.1 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -165

-165 DET Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (9-8) when the clubs play on Saturday.

SEA: Gilbert HOU: Valdez 24 (142 IP) Games/IP 23 (149.2 IP) 3.80 ERA 3.31 9.1 K/9 8.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -150

-150 SEA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will look to Gray (6-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.

PIT: Keller MIN: Gray 25 (149.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (136.1 IP) 4.27 ERA 2.97 9.7 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 PIT Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (6-8) when the teams meet on Saturday.

NYM: Senga STL: Mikolas 22 (122.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (147.2 IP) 3.30 ERA 4.27 10.9 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Mets at Cardinals

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Braves Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (5-5) when the teams play on Saturday.

SF: Webb ATL: Chirinos 25 (163 IP) Games/IP 19 (81 IP) 3.42 ERA 5.22 8.7 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Giants at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -120

-120 SF Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-5) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-13) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

CHW: Scholtens COL: Freeland 19 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 23 (124 IP) 3.20 ERA 4.94 6.4 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rockies

CHW Odds to Win: -115

-115 COL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 12 runs

Orioles at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the teams play on Saturday.

BAL: Irvin OAK: Waldichuk 17 (53 IP) Games/IP 27 (99.1 IP) 4.92 ERA 6.07 8.5 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Athletics

BAL Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

