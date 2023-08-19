Max Kepler vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .238 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 51 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (20 of 92), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this season (35.9%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|51
|.261
|AVG
|.220
|.318
|OBP
|.288
|.493
|SLG
|.451
|15
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|25
|38/12
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Keller tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 38th in WHIP (1.283), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.