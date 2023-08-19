How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Saturday, August 19
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Montpellier HSC squaring off against Olympique Lyon.
If you're searching for how to watch Saturday's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC (0-1-0) travels to play Olympique Lyon (0-0-1) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-140)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+350)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Toulouse FC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain (0-1-0) journeys to match up with Toulouse FC (1-0-0) at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-150)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+390)
- Draw: (+320)
