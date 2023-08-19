Jorge Polanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 49 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), with two or more RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (34.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.253
|AVG
|.231
|.308
|OBP
|.320
|.526
|SLG
|.341
|14
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|29/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.61 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.27), 38th in WHIP (1.283), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
