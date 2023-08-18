Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Minnesota Vikings are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- At home last season, the Vikings were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
- When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Alexander Mattison scored five touchdowns and picked up 283 yards (16.6 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks posted 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 129 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
