Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Andre Jackson starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +185 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 48 of the 81 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.3%).

Minnesota has gone 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Minnesota has played in 122 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-58-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-25 29-34 28-25 35-33 49-44 14-14

