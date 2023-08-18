Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (63-59) squaring off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67) at 8:10 PM (on August 18). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (8-6, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andre Jackson.

Twins vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 10 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 6-4 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 69.2% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

