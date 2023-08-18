On Friday, Royce Lewis (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .343 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

In 20 of 28 games this year (71.4%) Lewis has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (42.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (10.7%).

In 11 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .294 AVG .392 .345 OBP .415 .451 SLG .529 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 10 14/4 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 0

