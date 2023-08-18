Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .167 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has an RBI in 24 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year (29 of 99), with two or more runs four times (4.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .230 AVG .193 .260 OBP .263 .453 SLG .366 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 56/5 K/BB 52/12 6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings