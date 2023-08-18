As action in the Tennis in the Land nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Leylah Annie Fernandez against Tatjana Maria. Fernandez has the third-best odds to win (+500) at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Fernandez at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Fernandez's Next Match

After defeating Clara Tauson 6-0 (in a forfeit), Fernandez will play Maria in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +3300

Tennis in the Land odds to win: +500

Fernandez Stats

In the Round of 16, Fernandez advanced 6-0 (retired) past Tauson.

Through 21 tournaments over the past year, Fernandez is 23-20 and has not won a title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Fernandez is 18-13 in matches.

In her 43 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fernandez has averaged 21.0 games.

On hard courts, Fernandez has played 31 matches over the past year, and 19.8 games per match.

Fernandez has won 30.4% of her return games and 71.2% of her service games over the past year.

Fernandez has won 30.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

