Joey Gallo vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Joey Gallo and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andre Jackson on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .181 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (19.1%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.3% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 31 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.169
|AVG
|.191
|.290
|OBP
|.317
|.363
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|63/20
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
