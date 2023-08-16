Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Tigers on August 16, 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 96 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI.
- He's slashed .231/.308/.409 on the season.
- Correa hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has recorded 73 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He has a .239/.302/.464 slash line so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has collected 101 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .228/.308/.418 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 72 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI.
- He's slashing .282/.345/.510 so far this season.
- Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
