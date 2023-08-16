Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Correa Stats

Correa has 96 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI.

He's slashed .231/.308/.409 on the season.

Correa hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 73 hits with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .239/.302/.464 slash line so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 13 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 101 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .228/.308/.418 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 72 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashing .282/.345/.510 so far this season.

Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .459 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Twins Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

