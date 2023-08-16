The Minnesota Twins (63-58) will be seeking a series sweep when they match up against the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at Target Field on Wednesday, August 16 at 1:10 PM ET. Kenta Maeda will get the ball for the Twins, while Reese Olson will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 48 out of the 80 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

