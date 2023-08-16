On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .280.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in 16 games this year (24.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .330 AVG .241 .422 OBP .351 .580 SLG .402 11 XBH 10 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings