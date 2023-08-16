After hitting .351 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and four walks while batting .327.

Lewis has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.7% of his games this year, Lewis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .255 AVG .392 .300 OBP .415 .404 SLG .529 3 XBH 3 2 HR 2 6 RBI 10 14/3 K/BB 15/1 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings