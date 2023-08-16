On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .240 with four doubles, nine home runs and 10 walks.

Wallner has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in eight games this season (22.9%), homering in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (48.6%), including three multi-run games (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .327 AVG .143 .439 OBP .236 .709 SLG .347 9 XBH 4 6 HR 3 16 RBI 6 20/6 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings