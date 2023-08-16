The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this season (33 of 47), with multiple hits eight times (17.0%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.8% of his games this year, Polanco has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 24 .250 AVG .231 .305 OBP .320 .511 SLG .341 13 XBH 6 5 HR 2 14 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 22/11 1 SB 1

