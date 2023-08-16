Joey Gallo vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .179 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks.
- Gallo has recorded a hit in 36 of 93 games this season (38.7%), including seven multi-hit games (7.5%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.6% of his games this year, Gallo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32.3% of his games this year (30 of 93), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.165
|AVG
|.191
|.284
|OBP
|.317
|.364
|SLG
|.537
|13
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|15
|13
|RBI
|25
|61/19
|K/BB
|66/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
