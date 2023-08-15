Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (62-58) and the Detroit Tigers (53-65) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on August 15.
The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Tigers and Alex Faedo (2-4).
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have won 47, or 59.5%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Minnesota has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 528 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|L 9-5
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|W 3-0
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Mitch Keller
|August 20
|Pirates
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Quinn Priester
|August 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Wade Miley
