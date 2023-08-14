Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings right now have the 15th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results on offense, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.
- When favored, Minnesota won every game (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 catches for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 17 games, Alexander Mattison ran for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.
- On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped lead the way with one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
