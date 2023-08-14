MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Monday, August 14
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the New York Yankees squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.
We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (62-57) play host to the Houston Astros (68-51)
The Astros will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.367 AVG, 4 HR, 57 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 22 HR, 88 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|8
The New York Mets (53-65) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65)
The Pirates will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.223 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+117
|10.5
The Atlanta Braves (75-42) play the New York Yankees (60-58)
The Yankees will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 71 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.269 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-211
|+175
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-85)
The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 24 HR, 82 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-221
|+182
|9
The Texas Rangers (70-48) take on the Los Angeles Angels (59-60)
The Angels will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.281 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 41 HR, 84 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-184
|+155
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (38-81) play the Seattle Mariners (63-54)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.255 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|8
The Colorado Rockies (45-73) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.273 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-219
|+179
|11.5
The San Diego Padres (56-62) host the Baltimore Orioles (73-45)
The Orioles will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+121
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (63-55) play the Tampa Bay Rays (71-49)
The Rays will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.263 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|7.5
