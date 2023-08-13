Joey Gallo leads the Minnesota Twins (61-58) into a matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies (65-53), after homering twice in an 8-1 victory over the Phillies, at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-5) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (5-5) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 3.96 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (5-5, 3.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.11 ERA in 130 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.11, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.

Gray is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gray is trying for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In four of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.429 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Suarez will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

