Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .242.
- Farmer has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.234
|.328
|OBP
|.273
|.371
|SLG
|.363
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Suarez (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
