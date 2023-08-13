The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Phillies.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .242.

Farmer has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .250 AVG .234 .328 OBP .273 .371 SLG .363 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings