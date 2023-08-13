Jordan Luplow Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jordan Luplow? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Phillies Player Props
|Twins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Phillies
|Twins vs Phillies Odds
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow is hitting .296 with a double and six walks.
- Luplow has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.286
|AVG
|.143
|.444
|OBP
|.250
|.286
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.