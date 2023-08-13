Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Phillies.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while batting .181.
  • In 36 of 92 games this year (39.1%) Gallo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (7.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (22.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 32.6% of his games this season (30 of 92), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 47
.169 AVG .191
.285 OBP .317
.373 SLG .537
13 XBH 17
5 HR 15
13 RBI 25
60/18 K/BB 66/24
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Suarez (2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
