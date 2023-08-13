Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on August 13 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Phillies.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while batting .181.

In 36 of 92 games this year (39.1%) Gallo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (7.6%).

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had an RBI in 21 games this season (22.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.6% of his games this season (30 of 92), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .169 AVG .191 .285 OBP .317 .373 SLG .537 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 60/18 K/BB 66/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings