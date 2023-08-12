Twins vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 12
Saturday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) taking on the Minnesota Twins (60-58) at 6:05 PM ET (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (7-6) versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (13-4).
Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 46 out of the 78 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won 44 of its 75 games, or 58.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 517 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|W 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|L 6-0
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|L 9-5
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|L 3-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|L 13-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
|August 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 15
|Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Alex Faedo
|August 16
|Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 18
|Pirates
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|August 19
|Pirates
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Mitch Keller
