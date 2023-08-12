Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .238.
- In 52.5% of his 80 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), with two or more runs three times (3.8%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.228
|.328
|OBP
|.267
|.371
|SLG
|.358
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
