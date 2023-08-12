Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jorge Polanco (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .238.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (31 of 44), with more than one hit seven times (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.6%).
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this season (34.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.256
|AVG
|.220
|.297
|OBP
|.312
|.523
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|24/5
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
