Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Phillies.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.302), slugging percentage (.401) and total hits (94) this season.
- Correa enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 70 of 105 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (19.0%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (13.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 33 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 36 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|58
|.225
|AVG
|.231
|.297
|OBP
|.306
|.368
|SLG
|.428
|16
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|28
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (13-4) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
