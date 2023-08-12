Saturday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (47-70) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) at 7:15 PM ET (on August 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Brewers have a record of 6-4.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Milwaukee has scored 503 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (485 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 Pirates L 4-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo August 7 Rockies W 12-1 Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert August 8 Rockies L 7-3 Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland August 9 Rockies W 7-6 Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen August 11 @ White Sox W 7-6 Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech August 12 @ White Sox - Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens August 13 @ White Sox - Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease August 15 @ Dodgers - Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller August 16 @ Dodgers - Adrian Houser vs Clayton Kershaw August 17 @ Dodgers - Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn August 18 @ Rangers - Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule