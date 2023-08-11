Bryson Stott and Carlos Correa will be among the stars on display when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+135). The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -160 +135 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The last 10 Twins games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 117 games with a total.

The Twins are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 27-33 27-24 33-32 47-43 13-13

