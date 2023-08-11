Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.3% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.228
|AVG
|.195
|.258
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|47/11
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (0-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
