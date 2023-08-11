On Friday, Max Kepler (.515 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 46 of 86 games this year (53.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.9%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has had an RBI in 30 games this season (34.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 48 .262 AVG .212 .315 OBP .280 .485 SLG .430 13 XBH 16 8 HR 10 21 RBI 23 34/10 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings