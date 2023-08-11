Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBC 10
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .171 with nine doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including six multi-hit games (6.7%).
  • He has homered in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 90), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (20 of 90), with more than one RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 32.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 45
.169 AVG .172
.285 OBP .303
.373 SLG .492
13 XBH 15
5 HR 13
13 RBI 21
60/18 K/BB 64/23
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (130 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
