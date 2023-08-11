Cori Gauff is attempting to secure a trophy in the Western & Southern Open final, against Karolina Muchova. Gauff currently is +600 to become the champ at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Gauff at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Finals

Finals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

In the final, on Sunday, August 20 (at 1:30 PM ET), Gauff will face Muchova, after defeating Iga Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Gauff currently has odds of -210 to win her next match versus Muchova.

Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +900

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +600

Gauff Stats

Gauff beat Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals.

Gauff has won two of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 45-16.

On hard courts over the past year, Gauff has gone 34-9 and has won a pair of titles.

Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.4 games per match. She won 57.8% of them.

In her 43 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Gauff has played 19.3 games per match.

Gauff has won 40.8% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Gauff, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 77.0% of her service games and 41.4% of her return games.

