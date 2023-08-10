The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez at Comerica Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 157 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (515 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (3-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Maeda is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year.

Maeda will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson

