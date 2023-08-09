The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Kepler is batting .353 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 53.6% of his games this year (45 of 84), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 84), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season (34 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 46 .262 AVG .218 .315 OBP .289 .485 SLG .449 13 XBH 16 8 HR 10 21 RBI 22 34/10 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings