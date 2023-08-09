Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Matt Wallner -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .256 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in 13 of 29 games this season (44.8%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (20.7%).
- He has scored in 14 of 29 games (48.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.143
|.452
|OBP
|.231
|.686
|SLG
|.343
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|4
|17/6
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Faedo (2-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday, July 23 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.80 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .216 to opposing batters.
