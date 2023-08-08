How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (510 total).
- The Twins' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.178).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (5-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gray is aiming to record his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Gray will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|W 9-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Reese Olson
|8/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Taijuan Walker
|8/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Ranger Suárez
