Ryan Jeffers and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .291.

Jeffers will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with four homers over the course of his last outings.

Jeffers has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .333 AVG .253 .429 OBP .349 .595 SLG .432 11 XBH 9 5 HR 4 9 RBI 16 28/11 K/BB 33/10 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings