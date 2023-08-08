Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .247.
- In 53.2% of his 77 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (22.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (37.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.243
|.328
|OBP
|.286
|.371
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
