Jordan Luplow Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Jordan Luplow At The Plate
- Luplow has a double and three walks while hitting .350.
- Luplow has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|1
|1.000
|AVG
|.600
|1.000
|OBP
|.600
|1.000
|SLG
|.800
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|0/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
