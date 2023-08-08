Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 89 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .393. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32 games this season (31.7%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|54
|.225
|AVG
|.223
|.297
|OBP
|.297
|.368
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|27
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
