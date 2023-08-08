The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Tigers.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 89 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .393. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 101 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 32 games this season (31.7%), Correa has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 54 .225 AVG .223 .297 OBP .297 .368 SLG .414 16 XBH 23 4 HR 9 25 RBI 27 46/19 K/BB 56/21 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings