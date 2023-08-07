You can wager on player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Monday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (6-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lopez has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.121 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3 vs. Royals Jul. 5 9.0 4 0 0 12 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Pablo Lopez's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Correa Stats

Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 48 RBI (87 total hits).

He has a slash line of .221/.295/.381 on the year.

Correa will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a walk and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .227/.306/.399 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 49 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .223/.262/.325 slash line on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 6 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.