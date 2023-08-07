Twins vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (59-54) and the Detroit Tigers (49-62) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 7.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (6-6) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (2-9) for the Tigers.
Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 45 out of the 74 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 26 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 14-12 in those contests.
- The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored 501 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Joe Ryan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 3
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Sonny Gray vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 4
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Merrill Kelly
|August 5
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryne Nelson
|August 6
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Dallas Keuchel vs Zac Gallen
|August 7
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Wentz
|August 8
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 9
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Reese Olson
|August 10
|@ Tigers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Reese Olson
|August 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Taijuan Walker
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.