Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Jorge Polanco (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .235 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 27 of 39 games this year (69.2%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (30.8%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.256
|AVG
|.206
|.297
|OBP
|.296
|.523
|SLG
|.286
|13
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/5
|K/BB
|14/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Wentz (2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.