Michael A. Taylor carries a three-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (58-54) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Target Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

In his 14 appearances last season he put together a 2-9 record and had a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).

